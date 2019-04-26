MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a sure sign of spring this weekend, as the annual Daffodil Festival will be held at Hubbard Park in Meriden.
Rain or shine, there will be 600,000 flowers to check out this weekend.
The festival, which has been held for the past 41 years, kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, which will feature food, music arts and crafts, and rides for children.
The parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
If the weather holds up, fireworks will light up the sky around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The festival ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more details, click here.
