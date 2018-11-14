ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - The annual Model Train Expo is rolling into the Connecticut River Museum starting this weekend.
Model trains are chugging along once again at the Connecticut River Museum.
Steve Cryan has been the conductor building these layouts all these years.
“I love building these layouts and this is the 25th time here at the Connecticut River Museum,” said Cryan.
Three months out of the year, the third floor of the museum becomes Cryan’s space to create and paint he and his wife’s work is on the walls.
“My wife and I were the first ones to get married on the valley railroad,” said Cryan.
Trains have been big part of his life.
He was playing with model trains growing up with his brother.
Cryan was drafted out of art school and worked on a steam locomotive in the army. His brother now works at a train museum in Colorado.
“You never know who you’re going to meet doing what I do,” said Cryan.
It’s the kids that keep bringing him back to the track.
“This is the one that the kids can activate,” Cryan said.
The theme this year is streamliner trains, a locomotive known well locally.
“New York, New Haven and Hartford railroad had ten of those locomotives,” said Cryan.
There’s about 14 trains to take a look at and one car has a camera if you want to get a look at yourself.
“In this day and age, you have to do stuff that’s fun,” Cryan said.
The train exhibit opens November 16th and closes November 18th.
If you would like to learn about the times or when you can come for free with a grandparent you can find out how here.
