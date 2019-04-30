NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A decades old tradition is over in Newington.
The annual eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. is coming to an end.
Parents and students are feeling let down and many let the administration hear about it.
Most people who grew up in the Newington school system, from parents to teachers and high schoolers knew this trip was a ritual.
But it’s coming to an end over costs, liabilities, and curriculum.
Dillon fusc is a 7th grader in the Newington Middle School.
Next year he would have been going to Washington D.C. on the annual class trip.
The Smithsonian would have indulged his scientific side and the city itself would have satisfied his love of history and politics.
“It’s a great experience to get out of the classroom and learn in an environment full of history, to be able to learn about America’s history,” Fusco said.
But that trip isn’t happening, and next year’s eighth graders will be staying in the classroom.
The middle school principals decided to cancel the trip. They say it’s being done for several reasons.
At around 500 dollars per student, it’s getting too expensive, the liability issues have increased, and the principals say these trips don’t fully align with the curriculum.
“I don’t believe that at all. I think it can go along with any eighth-grade curriculum,” said Melissa Fusco, Dillon’s mom.
In a special meeting, parents and students packed the boardroom today, voicing their concerns.
“I feel like I was that close to being able to go,” Dillon said.
Their pleas were heard, but not acted upon. The decision was final.
Josh Shulman is the board chair, and he says the decision was made by the principals.
“Times are changing, there are more medical needs, it’s harder and harder for families to gather the money to go on a very expensive trip,” said Shulman.
In a cruel coincidence, tomorrow, current eighth graders will be embarking on the trip to D.C. They say it will be bittersweet.
Moving forward the district will try to replace these overnight trips with day trips to places closer to home.
