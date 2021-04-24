EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- An event happening this weekend offers families who might be looking for a new home the opportunity to check out some options.
The Central Connecticut Parade of Homes kicks off on Saturday.
Guests can check out some of the 18 new construction homes that are part of the program.
The annual event is sponsored by the Central Connecticut Home Builders and Remodelers Association, and is designed to not only give people a glimpse at new construction homes, but also offer some ideas for those who might be considering a home renovation project.
Tickets are $10 and all of the proceeds benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
For details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.