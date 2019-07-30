HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The findings of the annual KIDS COUNT report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows growing up in Connecticut might have been a lot better three decades ago.
Looking at four elements of a child's well-being - economic security, educational outcomes, health and family and community - Connecticut ranks 8th overall compared to other states.
Connecticut ranks 18th in economic well-being, the biggest factor the percentage of children living in job-insecure families has increased by 30 percent.
Connecticut ranks 12th in family and community well-being.
The state’s percentages of children in single-parent families, children in families where the head of household lacks a high school diploma, children living in high poverty areas, and teenage birth are all lower than the national average.
To read the full report, click here.
