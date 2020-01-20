MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Community members and lawmakers gathered at Maloney High School for the 35th annual Albert Owens Scholarship breakfast on Monday morning.
The annual event honors the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders by building on their legacy for future generations.
Among the topics of discussion Monday morning were justice, equality, and education.
Thirty-five years ago, Rhudean S. Raye had an idea to find a way to help teens feel supported.
“I won't be here forever, but I would like to know that my work was not done in vain and it'll keep on growing,” said Rhudean S. Raye, president of the Albert Owens Scholarship.
She started the scholarship fund with the money coming from donations at the annual event.
“To encourage them to reach for their dreams and try to make it come true,” Denise Winston said, who was a young girl at Parker AME Zion Church in Meriden where the event was held at first.
She volunteered serving breakfast at the event every year, and her story has come full circle.
“Next year will be the first time, possibly, my granddaughter will be submitting an essay to see if she can qualify for a scholarship to go to college,” Winston said.
Raye said the scholarship is a push in the right direction.
“We only give $1,000. $1,000 could buy a book, but it's encouraging,” Raye said.
Raye added that, just like King, anything is possible if you are determined.
“The harder you work, it just goes to show you if your dream is important to you, you will work as hard as you can to make it come true and there's always someone along to give you that push,” Raye said.
