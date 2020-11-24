HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A public interest group that specializes in safety and health released its annual dangerous toys report.
The Connecticut Public Interest Group, or ConnPIRG, unveiled its 35th "Trouble in Toyland" report this week.
Read it here.
ConnPIRG said the report is meant to help people spot toy hazards and offer advice to keep children safe.
The report focused on recalled toys, noisy toys, toys with small parts, flocked animals, balloons, magnets, and apps that allow items to be purchased.
Recalled toys included:
- Aflac Duck - doctor/stethoscope. Toy buttons contained lead.
- Step2 Little Helpers Kids Shopping Cart. Basket can break into sharp pieces.
- Fisher-Price Barbie Dram Camper. Foot pedal can stick and cause a crash hazard.
Noisy toys included:
- Toy fire truck from Amazon.com. Sounds from it can reach unsafe decibels.
Choking hazards included:
- VTech Drill & Learn Toolbox
- YeeBay Interactive Whack A Frog Game.
- TOWO Wooden Sorting Toy.
- Lacing Apple Threading Toys Wood Block Puzzle Travel Game
- Top Bright tool set
Flocked animals were also included in the report. The popular Calico Critters and accessories include small items that could pose choking hazards.
Toys with high-powered magnets typically pose a hazard, if they're ingested. ConnPIRG cited a few cases where children were hospitalized or needed surgery because of swallowing pieces from the following items:
- Neutronball building set
- Zen Magnets
In-app purchases:
- Coin Master app has kid-friendly animations, but has easy in-app purchases of up to $99.
The report also issued warnings for Bluetooth-connected toys, which can be vulnerable to hackers, and new gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which can expose children to harmful language or online strangers.
Read more about the report on USPIRG's website here.
