HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the holiday shopping season underway, a consumer safety group released a list of toys it says made Santa's naughty list.
The Connecticut Public Interest Research Group, or ConnPIRG, unveiled its annual Trouble in Toyland report during a news conference on Monday.
It's a list the group puts out that's meant to help parents protect children from potentially unsafe toys.
"Toys have become safer over the last three decades, but dangerous and toxic toys are still on store shelves. With that in mind, parents need to stay vigilant to keep kids safe," said Petra Favorite, of ConnPIRG.
Easter Eggs Soft Slime, the Kicko Toy Gun and Magnets Sculpture Building Blocks were just a few of the toys doctors and consumer advocates demonstrated on Monday.
The concern is that they can pose serious health risks to children.
Some may contain toxins if swallowed while others pose choking hazards.
The group also said avoid buying items like balloons, as the pieces are dangerous for small children.
"Part of a balloon can be swallowed or ingested and can cause suffocation," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Also, look out for magnets that are used in construction sets, education tiles, and sculpture kits, as they have also caused serious harm.
The group also discussed so-called "smart toys" that can be targeted by hackers.
Doctors said parents need to be smart before they buy any toy and look for possible health hazards. They also recommend carefully monitoring young children while they play.
