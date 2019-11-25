HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the holiday shopping season underway, a consumer safety group will release a list of toys it says made Santa's naughty list.
The Connecticut Public Interest Research Group, or ConnPIRG, is set to release its annual Trouble in Toyland report during a news conference on Monday.
It's a list the group puts out that's meant to help parents protect children from potentially unsafe toys.
Easter Eggs Soft Slime, the Kicko Toy Gun and Magnets Sculpture Building Blocks are just a few of the toys doctors and consumer advocates plan to demonstrate on Monday.
The concern is that they can pose serious health risks to children.
Some may contain toxins if swallowed while others pose choking hazards.
The group also plans to discuss so-called "smart toys" that can be targeted by hackers.
Doctors said parents need to be smart before they buy any toy and look for possible health hazards. They also recommend carefully monitoring young children while they play.
The news conference is set for 11 a.m. at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.
