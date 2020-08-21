WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An anonymous letter is being sent to Wethersfield residents who have ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs in their front yard.
Now, the police department and town officials are involved.
The letter shows it was mailed out from the Wethersfield Post Office.
“I was little put off by it,” said Amy Tebecio, who was one of a few people who received the letter. “The letter makes assumptions by me, that I was offended by, and that I support the looting and rioting as part of ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and that's not something I support."
The letters are addressed to homeowners who have the signs in their lawn, and the homeowner's name is also the return address.
In the letter, it talks about the Black Lives Matter movement, saying in part "while some Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful, many Black Lives Matter protests have resulted in riots, arson, death and injury. The organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement are both partially and directly responsible for this."
The letter goes on to say, "reality is that Black Lives Matter serves only their political agenda and have caused anarchy and chaos within our society. Clear thinking citizens must recognize the Black Lives Matter movement for what it actually is. Sincerely, your neighbors.”
Kristina Catterfeld also received the letter, saying “I don't know if they want to scare or intimidate or police other people's opinion just because they don't agree with it, but I think it's within the town.”
Turns out, the mayor says the letter is from someone out of town.
A similar letter was sent a few weeks ago to the mayor's house, along with some town councilors and other town officials.
While the mayor says this isn't a threatening letter, it's troubling to think someone is driving around looking for lawn signs and taking the time to note the address and mail an anonymous letter.
He said if you receive one, report it to the police.
(2) comments
Liberal racism should not be tolerated. it's time to put the racism blame game down. White people are not responsible for the poor why in which urban blacks raise their children. White people do not cause an 80 percent black illegitimacy rate. Freedom has consequences for everybody, black or white. You make poor choices you lead a poor life, you make smart choices the odds are good you'll lead a good life. Letting the streets raise your children often has very bad outcomes. Blacks need to raise their children as if they matter.
Coward probably posts here. Plenty of qualified candidates.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville
