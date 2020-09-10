Another 884,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

(CNN) - America's jobs recovery might have hit a roadblock, as the number of workers filing for first-time unemployment benefits was unchanged between last week and the one prior.
Another 884,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless aid on a seasonally adjusted basis last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The number of claims filed was unchanged from the prior week.
Without the seasonal adjustment, weekly initial claims were slightly lower, but had still increased from the prior week.
That said, the headline number only counts claims for regular benefits that not everyone who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic has access to. That's why claims for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, that help workers like independent contractors, are so important. First-time claims under the PUA program totaled 838,916 last week, up from the prior week.
Adding PUA claims and the initial claims figure that is not seasonally adjusted, nearly 1.7 million workers filed initial claims for benefits last week.
Meanwhile, 13.4 million American workers filed claims for unemployment insurance for at least two weeks in a row. That's up slightly from the previous week and is not a great sign for the jobs recovery.
In the week ending August 22, a total of 29.6 million Americans were claiming some form of benefits under the government's various programs, the Labor Department said.
This is a developing story. It will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.