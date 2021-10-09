WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - An extensive investigation into two shootings in the city of Waterbury has resulted in another arrest.

On Saturday morning, police arrested 19-year-old Cashikaly Rodriguez for her role in the shootings and charged her with risk of injury to a child, first degree reckless endangerment, and two counts of first degree assault.

She is being held on a $2 million bond.

Rodriguez, in addition to Thomas West who was arrested earlier this month, is accused of shooting and injuring a 10-year-old boy along with a 21-year-old man on Congress Avenue back on Sept. 29.

Police said the Congress Avenue shooting was related to a shooting that happened back on John Street earlier that same day.

A woman suffered non life threatening injuries in that incident after being shot in the buttocks.

The 21-year-old shooting victim in the Congress Avenue shooting, Derek St. Hilaire, was also arrested.

In addition to those three arrests, investigators have also taken two juveniles into custody for possessing stolen vehicles that were used in connection with the two shootings.