HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - For the second time this month, someone tried to break into housing just off the campus of Quinnipiac University.
It happened around 6:30 Thanksgiving night near West Woods and Kimberly Avenue.
The school responded by increasing its security presence around campus.
"Someone was opening it so I looked and then as soon as I looked, it was like someone saw me before I saw them and they took off," Quinnipiac University senior Lexie Adzija tells us.
Lexie was preparing a Thanksgiving meal in her home just off the Quinnipiac University campus Thursday when an intruder tried to enter the back door.
He left without getting inside and Adzija wasn’t hurt. Officers searched the nearby area, but did not find the suspect.
Still, Quinnipiac increased it’s public safety presence.
"Please remember to properly secure all windows and doors and keep exterior lights on at night when possible. Public safety officers will increase their presence in the area of Kimberly Ave. and West Woods Road," campus security said in a statement.
"I think it’s a little bit concerning, especially since it’s happened to a couple of our teammates," Quinnipiac University junior Alexa Hoskin says.
Campus security and police searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect.
He’s only described as a tall male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt
Hamden Police did arrest Adiel Viana-Riveiro after he allegedly forced his way into one home and tried to get into another.
Viana-Ribeiro is free on bond and due back in court in January.
Members of the school’s women’s hockey team live in at least two of the homes, but Adzija says she’s not worried.
She says Hamden is safe and she’s confident in the campus security.
"People know that students are normally out of town for Thanksgiving, so I don’t really think it was an attack, maybe somebody trying to just get in and steal something," Adzija added.
The suspect was described as a tall man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt.
In the event of an emergency, call 911. If there is a non-emergency safety concern, contact the Public Safety Department at (203) 582-6200.
