COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- Some residents in Coventry are being told to boil their water after another water main break in town.
Officials said this is not connected to the boil water advisory that was issued last week.
Residents in the area of Ash Brook Drive may have noticed a loss of water pressure.
The boil water advisory comes after the contractor working for CT Water Co. ruptured a water main.
The advisory, in effect for about 150 households, will remain in effect until water samples confirm that no bacteria got into the water system.
Results are expected within 48 hours.
