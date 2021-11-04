WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Another West Haven city employee has been arrested amid an investigation into the city's potential misuse of federal CARES Act funds.

John Bernardo, 65, of West Haven was arrested Thursday morning on a federal criminal complaint related to the investigation.

He faced a judge in New Haven and was released on a $250,000 bond. He's being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.

"There are serious charges and it really is an obligation for an attorney to let the case play out in the courtroom, not the media," said Tara Knight, Bernardo's attorney.

On the city of West Haven's website, Bernardo is listed as the housing specialist for the Community Development Administration. Court documents say he's been placed on administrative leave.

FBI involved in investigation into West Haven's use of CARES Act funds West Haven’s mayor said Friday that an investigation is underway into the city’s use of federal CARES Act funds.

This comes after a former state representative and city worker, Michael DiMassa, was arrested last month, accused of wire fraud.

Court documents revealed that DiMassa, 30, is being charged with one count of wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Documents showed that DiMassa and Bernardo started Compass Investment Group, LLC in January of 2021.

Beginning in February, Compass Investment Group, LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services that were allegedly provided to the city’s health department that were not performed.

The Dept. of Justice said from February 2021 through September 2021, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70.

It is alleged that Bernardo received at least $45,000 of these funds.

DiMassa is also accused of making several large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group LLC’s bank account, some of which were made either shortly before or after he was recorded as having made a large cash buy-in of gaming chips at Mohegan Sun Casino.

Both wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud carry a maximum prison sentences of 20 years.

DiMassa resigned from both positions as a city employee and state representative. A special election is set for December to fill his seat.

West Haven state rep. resigns after being charged with wire fraud A Democratic West Haven state representative who was arrested last week has resigned from his position with the House of Representatives.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of Inspector General for Investigations.

Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.