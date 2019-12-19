HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arctic blast hit the state late Wednesday night, making for some bitterly cold conditions across the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said that while Thursday was bright, it's also been cold and windy.

"Temperatures will fall back through the teens this evening, and overnight lows will range from 5 to 15. The wind will ease up a little, but not completely," DePrest said.

In advance of the bitter cold, Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It'll run through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Cities, towns open warming centers as state braces for bitter cold As the state braces for arctic cold this week, several cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.

A list of warming centers can be found here.

Friday will be sunny, but the state is in for another cold morning.

"Highs will range from the middle 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 30s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 30 degrees," DePrest said.

A north, northwesterly breeze will keep the wind chill in the teens much of the day, but it won't be as strong as Wednesday.

The weekend looks storm-free and the state should climb out of the deep freeze at that point.

Saturday will be cold with morning lows between 5 and 15 degrees, but afternoon highs will be in the 30s.

Sunday will be even better, with temps rising to between 38 and 45 degrees.

There are no storms on the horizon, at least through Christmas Day.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

