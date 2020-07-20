HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Monday is expected to be the hottest day of this stretch of summer heat.
A head advisory is in place for the state until 8 p.m.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said the temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around noon.
"Looks like we're officially in another heave wave," Cole reported. "[We've seen] 90 degree heat the last three consecutive days."
Cole that combined with a heat index that could reach between 100 and 105 due to high humidity is the reason for the heat advisory.
"We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms [Monday] morning and again during the afternoon," Cole said. "Some storms could be strong, due to the high instability and an approaching front."
That means the potential for gusty winds and torrential rain exists.
The weak cold front will provide a break in the humidity on Tuesday, but it will still be hot.
"Highs should be in the lower 90s, and the sky will be partly-to-mostly sunny," Cole said.
The humidity returns on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near 90 degrees for both days.
Also on both days, chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Read the full technical discussion here.
