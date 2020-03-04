CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Another world class golfer has announced his commitment to the Travelers Championship.
Patrick Reed, who is currently ranked 9th in the world, announced on Wednesday that he'll join the growing field at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell this summer.
“With multiple [PGA] Tour wins, a major championship and appearances on the United States Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, Patrick’s record speaks for itself,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament director. “We’ve loved having him in our field over the years, and we’re excited that his 2020 schedule will include a stop in Connecticut.”
Reed has competed in the Travelers Championship every year since 2012.
The golf tournament runs from June 22 through June 28.
For more information, head to the Travelers Championship's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.