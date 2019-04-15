ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - After a lull in the wet weather, round two approached the New York border by late Monday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out.
"During the afternoon, there will be a chance for an isolated shower/storm," Dixon said.
The first round included lightning, heavy rain and wind as a potent storm system worked its way across the state during the morning commute and points beforehand.
Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert due to the weather.
As of 11:00 a.m., Eversource reported fewer than 570 customers without power. United Illuminating reported 45 outages, mostly in Hamden.
A tornado watch for Litchfield and Fairfield counties that was issued overnight was canceled later Monday morning.
A wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and runs until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
"As we head through the afternoon hours, with sun and clouds and again a passing shower, the big story will be wind as it will start to increase out of the west," Dixon said.
Wind gusts could top 40 mph.
Temperatures will start off in the 60s but drop into the 50s as the day continues.
Any lingering rain showers should end during the evening hours.
A flood watch will also go into effect for the Connecticut River on Tuesday morning.
Rain totals should range from half an inch to an inch, plus snow melt up north may cause minor flooding along the Connecticut River. Dixon said that's the reason for the flood watch on Tuesday.
Temperatures should drop to the 40s by later Monday night as colder air is filtered in by the wind.
Tuesday looks to be partly sunny, but windy and cool with highs in the 50's and 60s.
The wind could gust up to 30 mph.
