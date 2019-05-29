HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Late day showers and storms are possible.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the round of wet weather, which would mark the state's second in less than day's time, could arrive Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
"The heaviest batch of showers and thunderstorms will most likely pass by just to the south of Connecticut," Haney said.
That doesn't mean the state won't see any action.
Before the storms arrive, the daytime portion of Wednesday may see some sun.
"Morning clouds will give way to some partial clearing and temperatures should reach 70 to 75 degrees," Haney said.
The rain is expected to end later Wednesday night.
Temperatures should bottom out in the 50s.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching near 80 degrees; however, another disturbance is in the forecast.
"More showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon or more likely [Thursday] night," Haney said. "Rainfall could be locally heavy [Thursday] night, but the wet weather will end before dawn Friday and a drier northwesterly flow will develop."
The month should end on a pleasant note on Friday.
Highs should be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Friday night, they'll drop to between 50 and 55 degrees.
