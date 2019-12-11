WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Public Schools announced early Wednesday morning that they would be closed as a result of the snow.
As promised by Channel 3's meteorologists, Tuesday night's rain switched over to snow by early Wednesday morning.
Temperatures dropped from the 50s to the 30s, which created quite a mess for the Wednesday morning commute.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker headed to Waterbury where it found snow-covered roads.
“In Waterbury we have a lot of different terrain," said David Simpson, director, Waterbury Department of Public Works. "The higher elevations, the east mountains, Bucks Hills, [we] got quite a bit more snow than the downtown area. The downtown area may only have a couple of inches. There’s probably 4 inches in those higher elevations."
Between 1 and 2 inches had already fallen before the morning commute even started.
The forecast called for between 1 and 4 inches statewide.
“It’s easier if the people stay off the road and let us do our job," Simpson said. "Once the sun comes up my crews will be working.”
About 60 public works crews were out since midnight in Waterbury. They laid down sand and salt.
Road conditions appeared to improve around 6:30 a.m.
Eyewitness News saw people out and about at that time, trying to get to work.
”We can’t stop. We still gotta serve the public, we’re public servants," said Clyde Wilkins, a city bus driver in Waterbury. "We’re here to serve a purpose of what we do here in Waterbury.”
