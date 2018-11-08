MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A month after Sears filed for bankruptcy protection, another Connecticut storm announced it will be shutting its doors.
The Sears at the Westfield Mall in Meriden is on the list of stores that will be closing.
Sears already closed storefronts across the country over the past few years, including one in Waterbury.
However, its struggles continued. It cited the online retail era as the cause.
Experts said the 132-year-old company reshaped how America shopped with many items available in the same store or in their catalogs.
Sears said it is drowning in debt.
The final push to file for bankruptcy at a New York courthouse came after the company said it was unable to afford a $134 million debt payment.
Sears Holdings is the parent company of both Sears and KMart.
Last month, the company said it planned on closing at least 142 stores near the end of this year in addition to the 46 already planned for next month.
It also said it wouldn’t rule out more.
Since 2013, Sears closed 72 percent of its stores.
