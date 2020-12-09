NEW YORK (WFSB) – The Big East Conference announced that an upcoming University of Connecticut men's basketball game at Georgetown has been postponed for COVID-related reasons.
The game was scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13.
The conference announced other adjustments to the league schedule as well.
It said the UConn men's team is currently on pause due to a positive COVID test result on Dec. 6. The Huskies were scheduled to open conference play at home on Dec. 11 against St. John's and travel to Georgetown for Sunday's game. Makeup dates have not been announced.
UConn is currently 3-0 on the season.
St. John's will now play at Georgetown on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Two Big East games on Dec. 14 were also postponed. The DePaul at Villanova contest has been postponed due to COVID issues in the DePaul program. St. John's at Butler has been postponed due to COVID issues in the Butler program. Makeup dates have not been announced for these two contests.
Schedule adjustments will be announced as situations warrant.
