ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday marked 6-months since Vanessa Morales was reported missing, and her mother was found dead inside their Ansonia apartment.
An amber alert was issued for the baby, but she still has not been found.
Vanessa's father, Jose Morales, is accused of killing her mom, Christine Holloway.
The 40-year-old is charged with murder, accused of beating Holloway to death inside her Ansonia home in early December.
He faces felony murder and gun charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are still asking anyone with any information to contact them at 203-735-1885.
