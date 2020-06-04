ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- A ‘Call for Unity’ rally was held Thursday morning in Ansonia.
The rally kicked off at 10 a.m., on the steps of Ansonia City Hall on Main Street.
The mayor joined community members, religious leaders, and police, who stood side-by-side, calling for an end to hatred and injustice.
More than 100 members of the Ansonia community spilled out onto Main Street for the hour-long rally.
They heard from community members, religious leaders and politicians, all spreading a message of peace and equality, while standing united against hate, violence and inequality.
“This morning we are united, by the inspiration and example of Marin Luther King Jr. In his own words, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’ Ladies and gentleman, that is what this morning is all about,” said Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti.
Like demonstrations across the state and this country, the public call for unity was in response to the death of George Floyd last Monday at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
Those gathering say their message is simple -- enough is enough, and they’re not going to tolerate it.
“We’re not being treated nice, we’re not being treated equal, we’re not being treated justly, matter a fact, we’re being treated less than and it has to stop,” said Greg Johnson, of the Valley NAACP.
A march is also planned for Thursday afternoon, starting at Veterans Park next to City Hall, and then proceeding to the Ansonia Police Dept.
