ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia High School went into a temporary lockdown on Monday morning after it was reported that a man with a knife was trying to get into the school.
It happened just after 10:30 a.m.
The man had left before police arrived, but he was later located driving away from the school.
Police later discovered that the man was at the school to pick up a family member and had a medical issue and needed to use a bathroom, so he was looking to get inside.
The man had a folding knife in a sheath on his belt.
Police said the knife was never displayed or used in any way.
The school was temporarily locked down until the matter was resolved.
