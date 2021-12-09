ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the people involved in a shots fired call Thursday.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Fourth Street.
Officers initially responded to the area after being notified that gunshots had been fired.
Witnesses told police that three people, all carrying handguns, were walking in the area when they began letting off shots near the corner of Star Street.
Police found that a home and a parked car had been struck by gunfire.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The suspects ran from the scene and it is believed they fled in an older model red Hyundai.
Investigators noted that the suspects were wearing all dark clothing with Winter hats and masks.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885.
