ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The City of Ansonia hosted a Paczki Contest on Tuesday morning.
Mayor David Cassetti said the 2021 Ansonia Paczki Contest was a big success.
Residents took part in the contest by seeing who could eat the most Paczkis in the allotted time.
This year’s winner was Manny “The Manimanimal” Cambra, who ate 11 and a half Paczkis in 8 minutes.
Ansonia Board of Aldermen Josh Shuart finished second, and Ellis Ings and Aldermen Joe Cassetti tied for third.
