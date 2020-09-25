ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – For years, there’s been a push to bring back the Naugatuck River and now, one city is looking for a little help clearing out dozens of dirty tires.
Dozens of old tires are collecting in the Naugatuck River.
The City of Ansonia is looking to get the tires out of the water and clean up the riverbank.
“Not a good look. It reminds me of the 1970s infomercial, with the India who cried, walked through the polluted land and ends up crying,” said April Kelley.
Out for a walk along the Naugatuck River, April Kelley says it’s sad to see.
“Environmentally speaking, all of the BOCs and rubber comp, just not a good thing for the river,” Kelley said.
Ansonia’s mayor agrees. A resident recently brought the blighted sight to his attention.
“I did a little investigation. These tires probably came from up north in the Naugatuck River, floated down here and then hit a low spot and didn’t move anymore,” said Mayor David Cassetti.
The city reached out to the Naugatuck River Revival Group, which has volunteers that have been cleaning up the river for years.
Last weekend, they started the job and some tires are already stacked up and off to the side. While they’re taking the lead on getting rid of the more than 40 tires that floated down the driver, they need help to finish the job this weekend.
Ansonia is putting out an all points bulletin for volunteers to use a bucket brigade approach, passing the tires up the rocky riverbank from one person the next.
The city will eventually dispose of them properly.
Volunteers must be 16 or older, wear work gloves, have work boots or sturdy footwear and must wear a mask.
“This is our ecology, this is our beautiful Naugatuck River. It took years, after it was in bad shape, economically, to clean it up and we want to keep it clean,” Cassetti said.
Cassetti said they already had about 20 volunteers, but they’re looking for more.
If you want to volunteer, they’re meeting at the gazebo on Division Street Sunday morning at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.