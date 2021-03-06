ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking for the person that shot an Ansonia man early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. on Lester Street.
Ansonia Police say that a dark-colored car was driving down the street when someone from inside fired at least one shot at a 26-year-old Ansonia man standing on the sidewalk, the bullet striking the man in the torso area.
The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or by submitting an anonymous tip using the TIP 411 service.
