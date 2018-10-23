ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Officials are working on fixing the heating system at an Ansonia school.
A letter was sent to parents of Ansonia Middle School students on Tuesday saying that during a change over from air conditioning to heating, it was determined the heating system was not working.
The school system has arranged for a temporary solution to be brought in until the system is fixed.
According to the superintendent, the temporary heating equipment was brought in early Tuesday morning and is being hooked up as quickly as possible.
Officials believe heat for the building should be restored no later than the end of the week.
Parents are asked to dress their child accordingly while the heat is being restored.
