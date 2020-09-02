ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia Police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing of a mother over the weekend.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Andre LeFrancois in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Rosali Violet Acquefreda.
LeFrancois was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.
Family members said LeFrancois and Acquefreda used to be in a relationship and share a 3-year-old child together.
"My daughter had a toxic relationship with this gentleman, ever since she was fourteen. She was in fear for this man it's sad to say that because that was the child's father," said Joseph Acquefreda Sr., Rosali's father.
PD: Mother killed during assault in Ansonia over the weekend
Police say Rosali was stabbed several times on Sunday. Her body was found in a yard near Coe and North Coe Lanes by the Ansonia-Derby town time.
"She was a wonderful daughter, very giving. Give you the shirt off her back if she could," said Joseph said.
Her boyfriend says she was very fearful of LeFrancois.
"This could have been avoided. I tried my hardest. I was there all the time. She was so scared of this man," said Christian Federici.
Her family says he was moving into a new house in just a few days.
"We just wanted to be a family and be away from anything and just be happy and that was unfortunately taken away that Sunday," Joseph said.
Rosali's family and Ansonia police are encouraging any victims of domestic violence to seek help.
"The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges anyone in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring, to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Lt. Patrick Lynch, Ansonia Police Department.
Statewide domestic violence help can be found at www.ctsafeconnect.org. People can also call or text 888-774-2900.
LeFrancois is being held on a $750,000 bond. He is set to be arrainged in Milford Superior Court on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.