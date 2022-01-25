ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – A 21-year-old Meriden man was stabbed in the CVS and Burger King parking lot on Pershing Drive.
The incident happened Monday afternoon. A police officer was on Pershing Drive for a separate car accident.
Police say a man stabbed another man several times in front of the officer. A friend of the victim was cut on the hand during the incident.
The suspect was immediately taken into custody.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for multiple stab wounds to the upper body. He is listed in serious but stable condition.
The suspect, 22-year-old Mathew Romans, was arrested and charged with assault in the first and second degrees, and criminal mischief.
The cause of this stabbing is still under investigation.
Romans was held on $75,000 bail bond and will be arraigned on January 26.
