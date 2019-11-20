ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The Ansonia Police Department is attempting to locate a man who made self-harm statements to his family members.
Police said Brandon Maloney was last seen in the area of Murray Street and Day Street in Ansonia.
He was last seeing wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Maloney is described as a 30-year-old black man, 6’3” tall, 260 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, with a mustache and beard.
Anyone with any information about Maloney is asked to contact Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
