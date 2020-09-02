ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia Police have made an arrest in a deadly assault that left a mother dead.
Police have arrested 22-year-old Andre LeFrancois in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Rosali Violet Acquefreda.
A woman’s body was discovered along the Ansonia-Derby town line on Sunday afternoon.
LeFrancois was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.
Officers located Acquefreda who was suffering from upper body injuries consistent with an assault. She was brought to Griffin Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Family members said LeFrancois and Acquefreda used to be in a relationship and share a 3-year-old child together.
PD: Mother killed during assault in Ansonia over the weekend
"She was a wonderful daughter, very giving. Give you the shirt off her back if she could," said Joseph Acquefreda Sr., Rosali’s father.
Her family says he was moving into a new house in just a few days.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working on determining the cause and manner of death.
LeFrancois is being held on a $750,000 bond.
