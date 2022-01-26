ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The Ansonia Police found an endangered runaway, Juan Furlan.
He is safe.
Furlan is 14-years-old, and was last seen on January 26, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Hubbell Ave.
He is 5’7”, around 110 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and glasses.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, Under Armour sneakers, and had a red backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411.
