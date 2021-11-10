ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Ansonia police have identified a mother of three who was killed in what they're calling a domestic violence incident.
Officers responded to a home on Root Avenue Tuesday afternoon, a little before 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone who was not responding on the other line, but a dispatcher could hear yelling in the background.
The first officer who arrived found a partially open door and could hear yelling and crying inside.
“A 3-year-old juvenile boy ran from the kitchen to the door and stated, ‘Come in, come in' and pointed towards the kitchen," court documents said.
When they arrived, they found a victim, identified as 34-year-old Grace Zielinska, with serious injuries to her upper body.
They also found her husband, 28-year-old Kamil Zielinski, standing over her, covered in blood.
He told police that he was responsible for the assault on Grace.
“Kamil continued to cry heavily and spontaneously started ‘What have I done? Shoot me, just shoot me. I did it'," documents said.
His wife was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Zielinski was taken into custody and has been charged with murder and risk of injury. He's being held on a $1 million bond.
Police said two young children were inside the home at the time of the incident, but were not harmed. A third child was in school at the time.
Inside the home, police found a knife and a bloody axe on the kitchen table.
Grace had injuries to her head and police said Kamil admitted to stabbing her in the chest.
All three children were in DCF custody at first, but police were able to locate family members.
The state crime lab was on the scene until early Wednesday morning. Officers were seen going in and out of the house.
While police said they have no prior connection to the couple, other than Kamil getting arrested following an altercation with his father back in the winter, those in the neighborhood said there seemed to be a history between the husband and wife.
“Even with the situation, they said it’s been going on for a while, and I was told you could hear a lot of yelling coming from there, a lot with them arguing,” said Juli Scarfo Maraczi, of Ansonia.
Kamil faced a judge on Thursday morning and is set to be back in court in two weeks.
Ansonia police said they've had four domestic violence related incidents that have turned deadly in the past two years.
“There has been an uptick in domestic violence, with everything going on, with COVID and the lack of being able to go out, you have people confined in spaces and that’s never a good recipe when things are bad and people are having hard times," said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.
Police are urging anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is present to contact local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services in the valley can be reached at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900. People can also reach out here.
Statewide domestic violence help can be found here, or text/call (888) 774-2900.
Stop using covid as an excuse for bad behavior . Nothing stopped anyone from leaving the house . There is no excuse for this loser beating his wife to death in front of her children .
