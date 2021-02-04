ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Ansonia police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings after back-to-back purse thefts.
The first incident happened this past Saturday, just before noon, at the Stop and Shop on Division Street.
Police said a woman was putting her groceries in her car when a male suspect opened her passenger door and took her purse.
The incident was captured on surveillance video.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black jacket, who fled in a gray Jeep Cherokee with a New Jersey license plate, V67KHF. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Stamford.
The second incident happened Sunday morning, just before 7:30 a.m., at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive.
A woman had stopped for gas, and when she returned to her car, her purse was missing.
Surveillance footage shows a black Dodge Challenger pull up to the woman’s car. A passenger gets out, and less than 15 seconds later, gets back in the Dodge and leaves.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885.
