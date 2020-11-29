ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a motorcycle accident over the weekend in Ansonia.
Officials say it happened in the area of East Main, Main, North Main, and State Streets around 7 Sunday night.
A man was operating a motorcycle when, for reasons unknown, he crashed it.
Arriving officers found the operator lying in the roadway and was suffering from serious injuries.
The motorcycle, which had been heavily damaged, was found on its side and in the area of North Main Street.
Video footage showed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist later died at the scene.
Police are withholding the operator's name pending notification of next of kin.
Several road closures are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or by leaving an anonymous tip though the 411 TIP service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.