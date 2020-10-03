ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Two people remain in stable condition after Ansonia Police say they had been shot overnight.
According to Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch, officers were patrolling the area of Water Street around 2 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots go off in the vicinity of West Main Street.
Arriving officers located a 26-year-old male in a nearby parking lot that had sustained several gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
As police were on scene in the area of West Main Street, officials were notified that a 24-year-old Ansonia man suffering from a single gunshot wound had arrived at Griffin Hospital.
Police did not divulge the location of where that victim had or is suspected to have been shot at.
Lt. Lynch says that the victim remains in stable in condition.
Derby and Seymour officers assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking or tapping here.
