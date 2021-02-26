ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The Ansonia Police Department is investigating thefts of catalytic converters over the past several days.
The police department said they have investigated the theft of five catalytic converters from cars at four different locations in the city.
Auto Repairs Unlimited, Road Ready Used Cars, and Sardo’s Automotive, all on Main Street, and the Maple Street Plaza have all had catalytic converters cut off cars parked at these locations.
A suspect car has been identified as a light-colored Honda CRV with an unknown registration pate.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity near auto repair garages or auto sales businesses, especially after hours, is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885.
