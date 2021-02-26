ansonia 1.jpg

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The Ansonia Police Department is investigating thefts of catalytic converters over the past several days.

The police department said they have investigated the theft of five catalytic converters from cars at four different locations in the city.

Auto Repairs Unlimited, Road Ready Used Cars, and Sardo’s Automotive, all on Main Street, and the Maple Street Plaza have all had catalytic converters cut off cars parked at these locations.

A suspect car has been identified as a light-colored Honda CRV with an unknown registration pate.

ansonia 2.jpg

Anyone who sees suspicious activity near auto repair garages or auto sales businesses, especially after hours, is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.