Ansonia police announce an arrest in the murder of Christine Holloway.

NSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ansonia said they have made an arrest in the murder of an Amber Alert victim's mother.

Christine Holloway's death was classified as a homicide after police found her beaten to death in her Myrtle Avenue home back in December.

On Friday, police said they arrested Holloway's boyfriend Jose Morales, who is currently in police custody on unrelated weapons charges.

Holloway's daughter, 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, remains missing and the subject of an active Amber Alert.

She was last seen on Nov. 29, 2019.

Morales was already named as a suspect in both the murder and disappearance cases.

He's now officially being charged in the murder and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Vanessa's family continues to hold out hope that she'll be found alive.

