ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Thursday marked two years since a little girl from Ansonia went missing, triggering an amber alert.

Vanessa Morales vanished after her mother, Christine Holloway, was found murdered in their home on Myrtle Avenue.

Vanessa's father, Jose Morales, was later arrested and charged with killing Holloway.

He pleaded not guilty to murder and tampering evidence, but has not been charged directly with his daughter's disappearance.

Vanessa would be 3 years old now.

On Thursday, police released a photo of what she might look like.

They are asking anyone with information to call them.