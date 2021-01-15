ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – The Ansonia Police Department has released an age-enhanced picture of missing girl from Ansonia.
On Friday, police released the new enhanced picture of Vanessa Morales who has been missing since December 2, 2019.
At the time of her disappearance, she was one years old and she would now be almost two and a half years old.
In Dec. 2019, Vanessa’s mother, Christine Holloway, was found beaten to death in her Myrtle Avenue home.
That’s when Vanessa was reported missing.
Holloway’s boyfriend, Jose Morales, is the suspect in both the murder and the disappearance of Vanessa. He has only been charged in the murder case and pleaded not guilty.
Earlier this week, Ansonia police received information that a child who was found wandering around an apartment in San Diego, CA looked like Vanessa.
It was determined that the child was not Vanessa.
Ansonia police are asking anyone with information to contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be sent anonymously here.
