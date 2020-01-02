ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - An Amber Alert remains in place for a missing toddler from Ansonia following what turned out to be a false sighting.
Vanessa Morales was last seen on Nov. 29.
On Wednesday around 8 p.m., Bridgeport police contacted Ansonia police about a possible sighting at Bridgeport Hospital.
Ansonia detectives responded and reviewed surveillance footage.
They said the footage showed a little girl who resembled Vanessa. She was with a group of people.
Detectives were able to find the people in the video and confirm that the child was not Vanessa.
Ansonia police said they continue to investigate the disappearance of Vanessa and the murder of her mother, Christine Holloway.
Holloway was found dead by police a few days after Vanessa was last seen.
Jose Morales, Vanessa's father and boyfriend of Holloway, was named a suspect in both cases.
However, he's only faced unrelated weapons charges so far.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.
Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.