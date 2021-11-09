ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Ansonia Police were called to a domestic disturbance on 73 Root Avenue. Police found a severely injured woman inside the house.
The victim was then sent to a local hospital where she then died as a result of her injuries.
A man in the house was arrested for his involvement. Police are investigating this as a homicide.
This domestic violence case is currently under investigation. Once the families have been notified, police will release the name of the suspect and victim.
Ansonia Police are planning to hold a press conference tomorrow.
Police are urging anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is present to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services in the valley can be reached at (203) 736-9944, (203) 789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900. You can also reach out here.
Statewide domestic violence help can be found here, or text/call (888) 774-2900.
