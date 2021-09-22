ANSONIA, CT. (WFSB) - Ansonia Police are searching for a missing 14 year-old.
Jayden McManus is 5 foot 9, around 110 lbs., with a freckle on the left side of his face. He was wearing a red Champion hoodie and khaki pants.
He was last seen near Hodge Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
Anyone that has seen Jayden or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through Tip411 at the following link https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.