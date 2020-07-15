ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police in Ansonia are investigating after a man approached two young girls Tuesday night.
According to Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch, an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were walking in the parking lot of the Ansonia Middle School on Bay Street when a man in an SUV pulled over and repeatedly asked them to get into his vehicle.
The girls ran away and the suspect fled the scene.
Police were notified of the incident around 8:00 p.m.
Lt. Lynch says the SUV is described as being a small, black SUV with tinted rear windows.
The driver of the vehicle is described as being a black male with a red hat and red shirt with gold rim glasses.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.