ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Ansonia are expected to release new details about an ongoing Amber Alert and homicide investigation.
The news conference is expected to take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
It’s been nearly three weeks since anyone last saw Vanessa Morales, which triggered an Amber Alert.
Her mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead by police a few days after Morales was last seen. Her death was labeled a homicide after she was found beaten to death.
Jose Morales, the father of Vanessa and boyfriend of Christine, faced a judge on Wednesday regarding weapons charges.
He was named a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance and the homicide earlier this week.
