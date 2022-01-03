ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Ansonia Public Schools will be closed this week because of staffing issues due to COVID-19, school officials said Monday.
The schools opened Monday with staffing issues, officials said.
Officials say the schools will be closed through Friday, January 7 and will return on Monday, January 10.
“As well, remote learning is not an option currently so these days will be added to the end of our school year making our tentative last day of school June 10, 2022,” Superintendent Joseph DiBacco said in a letter to the community.
DiBacco says 25% of school staff is out due to COVID. Several bus drivers were out, resulting in transportation being canceled.
“Ansonia Public Schools is committed to safety and following the most recent guidelines outlined by the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health,” DiBacco said.
